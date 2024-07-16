Companies
HNIs pivot towards early-stage startups as late-stage entities face correction
Priyamvada C 5 min read 16 Jul 2024, 03:33 PM IST
SummaryFamily offices are also looking to balance their portfolios after investing in growth-stage companies during the heights of the pandemic.
Bengaluru: High net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are investing more in early-stage startups to maximise returns as mid- and growth-stage entities undergo a deep correction, trying to justify the valuations obtained during the funding boom, experts said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less