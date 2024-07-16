“Many of these (growth) startups have deferred timelines to go public - this is another sign that markets are undergoing a correction. Most late-stage companies are still to grow into their valuations," said Syna Dehnugara, who leads the private market expansion for family offices at Trica. “The family offices and UHNIs are thus increasingly realising the importance of building an investment portfolio that straddles stages, especially in an asset class as illiquid as startups."