As Musk assumes deregulation role, Tesla racks up pollution violations
Susan Pulliam , Emily Glazer , Becky Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 25 Nov 2024, 11:32 AM IST
SummaryTexas Gigafactory ran afoul of environmental overseers; a faulty furnace door and hazardous wastewater.
Elon Musk made big promises to Wall Street about Tesla’s new Model Y SUV in 2022, and the company was ramping up its production in Austin, Texas, when environmental problems threatened to derail his plans.
