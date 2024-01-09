As Retailers Cite Rising Theft and Shrinkage, Analysts Want More Details

As retailers, in the coming weeks, report on the busy holiday shopping season, investors and analysts will be trying to get more understanding into shrinkage and theft.

Finance executives say they are fighting a growing wave of theft, cutting into profits that were already under pressure. But theft is just one contributor to shrink, the industry term for the difference between inventory on the books and what’s physically on hand. Lost or damaged goods and inaccurate records also play a part. The picture of retail shrink, which retailers say has been accelerating, may also have been distorted by effects of the pandemic and inflation, some analysts say.

Shrink is now one of the most frequently discussed topics among management at Home Depot, said Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail.

Shrink moved onto McPhail’s list of top priorities roughly two years ago. That focus hasn’t changed even though some mitigation efforts, such as locking up certain items and using live-view parking lot cameras, are bending the curve, McPhail said.

“We’re actually pleased with the results we’re seeing, but it remains a pressure to our [profit]," he said. The Atlanta-based home improvement giant in November reported that its gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 decreased 3.4% compared with the same period a year earlier. The decline was driven in part by shrink, it said, without breaking out the data.

Some analysts say the higher shrink may partly reflect a return to prepandemic norms rather than entirely new trends in theft. Reduced visits to physical stores starting in 2020 simultaneously decreased the opportunities for theft, they say, an effect that dissipated as shoppers stepped out of their houses again.

Shrink in dollar terms is certainly elevated to some degree, said Dylan Carden, a consumer equity research analyst at investment bank William Blair. U.S. retailers absorbed an estimated $142 billion in losses due to inventory shrink in 2023, up more than 25% from the previous year, according to an October report from William Blair analysts, which Carden co-wrote. But retailers’ more recent reporting suggests that those numbers may overstate the case, he said.

Shrink is better evaluated as a percentage of sales, moreover, because that measure smooths out the impact of inflation, Carden said. Inventory shrinkage per the October report was expected to land at around 2% of sales in 2023, its highest level since at least 2015, according to William Blair analysis of National Retail Federation data. That figure, which may decline once reporting through the end of last year is accounted for, compares with 1.6% in 2022 and in 2020 and 2019.

Inventory shrinkage was 1.4% of sales in 2021, by comparison.

“We got a lot of discussion around the margin impact of shrink," said Carden, referring to the past couple of years. “What wasn’t discussed there was normalization."

Companies may also be using the focus on theft as an “opportunity to draw attention away from margin headwinds in the form of higher promotions and weaker inventory management," the William Blair report said.

Seeking specifics

Analysts want more information about shrink, said Dean Rosenblum, a senior U.S. retail analyst at Bernstein Research. Specifically, he said, there is a desire for particulars around what is driving any increases in shrink, what companies are doing about it, whether those efforts are working and what the associated costs are.

“We want them to talk about what the heck is going on, what are you doing about it, and how should we bake this into their models?" Rosenblum said.

Retailers calculate shrink differently, and often don’t disclose exact figures to show the impact to their financials.

Companies are providing some details about the financial hit. Dollar General’s gross profit rate, or its profit as a percentage of net sales, fell 5% during its third quarter, due primarily to increased inventory shrink, more markdowns and lower inventory markups. Shrink is a roughly 100-basis-point headwind for Dollar General, the company said last month, and it was running slightly above that heading into the third quarter.

“Shrink has been pretty significant for us for a while, and it’s definitely going to carry into 2024," Dollar General’s finance chief, Kelly Dilts, told analysts in December.

Dick’s Sporting Goods expects shrink’s impact on its gross margin to be roughly 50 basis points higher in its current year compared with fiscal year 2022, a figure the company said it expected but is eating into merchandise margins, CFO Navdeep Gupta told analysts in November.

Retailers have said they are responding by adding security personnel and technology, locking up goods and closing hard-hit stores.

Target, which last year said that shrink was expected to cut into profitability by more than $500 million, announced in September that it would close nine stores, citing higher theft and safety concerns for shoppers and workers. Nike temporarily closed one of its Portland stores in 2022 amid issues with theft, only to last year say the location would close permanently.

Workers are also being instructed on how to handle shoplifting, though the guidance varies depending on the business. Many are telling workers, even in some cases those in loss-prevention roles, not to confront shoplifters for safety reasons. At Home Depot, security personnel in stores are trained to address shoplifters to reduce the risks to customers and employees. Other store workers are told not to approach a suspected shoplifter.

Some retailers say their countermeasures are helping, but they expect the problem to continue nonetheless.

Academy Sports & Outdoors has enhanced theft monitoring with internal analytics and worker training. The company is also using locked shelves for certain items and outfitting some departments that have seen higher shrink, such as the baseball bat section, with sensors that indicate when people linger in an area, said CFO Carl Ford.

These efforts are helping, but shrink has continued to increase since around October 2022.

“We’re certainly not seeing external theft activity diminish," said Ford, who also serves as executive vice president, referring to theft by nonemployees. “And we also know that in a tough macroeconomic environment, internal theft goes up as well."

Some retailers, such as Costco Wholesale and Tractor Supply, are less exposed to theft for reasons including that they sell larger, harder-to-steal products, and stores are laid out with one primary entrance and exit.

Still, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply’s CFO, Kurt Barton, says his team has for years assessed shrink by weighing the exposure against the costs to mitigate theft. As the risks from theft have risen across retailers, conversations on the subject have become more in-depth within the company, he said. Tractor Supply is investing in measures such as surveillance cameras, locks and alarm cables for certain items.

“We have to make decisions on how much we would invest and does that mitigate the risk and, like any other investment, how much return do you get?" Barton said. “If I can invest a few extra million dollars, but it can save me $10 million or $20 million of shrink, then we will make that investment."

