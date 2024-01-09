As Retailers Cite Rising Theft and Shrinkage, Analysts Want More Details
Jennifer Williams-Alvarez , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jan 2024, 05:37 PM IST
SummaryRetailers say a surge in theft has hurt their bottom lines, but investors and analysts are looking for more specifics in coming financial reports.
As retailers, in the coming weeks, report on the busy holiday shopping season, investors and analysts will be trying to get more understanding into shrinkage and theft.
