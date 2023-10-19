As TCS asks employees to return to office, here's its new dress code: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended work from home for most of its employees, making it mandatory for them to show up in the office five days a week. To that end, TCS has asked all employees to follow its dress code while working from the office, a report by Moneycontrol stated.

In a recent mail to employees, Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer, said the company looks forward to having all its associates working from office on all working days. “A large number of our associates have joined us in the last two years and have been working in a virtual or hybrid mode, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are well integrated – working from the office is key to internalise the TCS values and the TCS way."

As per the report, Lakkad added that while working from the office it is important to uphold the highest standard of professionalism through the way employees dress and represent themselves and the organisation. “This is key to creating the right impact with stakeholders globally. The dress code policy gives clear guidance on the right attire while carrying out official responsibilities and duties…."

Here is the dress code policy that all TCS associates are expected to follow as per the email:

Business casuals (Monday to Thursday)

Formal full-sleeved shirts tucked into formal trousers (solid colours, checked, striped shirts, etc)

Formal skirts or business dresses in neutral/solid colours

Saree or knee-length kurtas

Formal shoes, moccasins, flats, heels, pumps, dress sandals

Smart casuals (Friday)

Casual, half-sleeved shirts, collared t-shirts, golf/polo shirts and turtlenecks

Smart casual trousers, khakis, chinos, straight cut and full-length jeans

Kurtis, printed blouses and skirts

Sneakers, moccasins, suede shoes

Formal events and client visits

TCS associates are expected to dress in business formal when representing the organisation in business meetings, client visits, external forums, town halls or any special occasion where the dress code is explicitly mentioned. On such occasions, employees are expected to wear –

Business suits in neutral and solid colours

Formal full-sleeved shirts tucked into formal trousers

Formal skirts/business dresses in neutral/solid colours

Saree or salwar suits

Formal shoes/Formal footwear in neutral colours

