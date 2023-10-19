As TCS asks employees to return to office, here's its new dress code: Report
TCS has asked all employees to follow its dress code while working from the office, a report by Moneycontrol stated. Here is the dress code policy that all TCS associates are expected to follow.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended work from home for most of its employees, making it mandatory for them to show up in the office five days a week. To that end, TCS has asked all employees to follow its dress code while working from the office, a report by Moneycontrol stated.