As travel demand soars, Airports Authority looks to bridge the skill gap

In response to the surging demand for air travel and the need for skilled personnel, state-owned Airports Authority of India will offer training programmes in airport infrastructure, operations and air navigation services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"MoUs (memorandums of understanding) have been signed with nearly 100 educational institutions in the vicinity of AAI airports (25-40 km radius) across the country," AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar said in an internal communication. Mint has reviewed a copy of the same.

AAI, which operates and manages around 133 airports in the country, is expected to provide 2-5 day visits, workshops and a 4-20 week duration internship in various functioning areas of the operator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The workshops, visits, and internships will provide knowledge of practical operations in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and other domains.

This will cover areas of air traffic flow management, airport operation services, communication, navigation and surveillance, engineering, air traffic management, architecture, airport operations services, finance, fire services, and human resource management among others.

The programme will be open to students of educational institutions located in the vicinity of AAI airports and students who are undergoing graduation, post-graduation or professional degree courses can apply for the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Heat or not, Indians are flying high The training programme is expected to boost the ecosystem of quality aviation talent in the country at a time when Indian airlines have over 1,600 aircraft in the pipeline and the government aims to create multiple aviation hubs in the country, experts said.

The growing demand for air travel in the country has been driving airlines and airports to enter into partnerships to enhance aviation talent.

Scouting for talent While airlines such as IndiGo and Air India are investing in their large-scale training academies for pilots and cabin crew, aviation giants such as Airbus and Boeing are scouting for opportunities to aid the ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March, Airbus signed a contract with the Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) to provide aviation education to professionals and empower them with industry-ready skills through Airbus Beyond programmes.

Under this contract, IIM Mumbai will offer short-term aviation courses to aspiring and working professionals in the areas of aviation logistics, supply chain management, operations excellence, cargo handling, strategic procurement, business analytics and digitization.

Indian airlines carried a record number of passengers in 2023 at 152 million passengers, latest data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The air traffic recorded in 2023 is 23% higher than the levels witnessed in 2022 and more than 5% up compared to the pre-covid year of 2019. India's air traffic has grown over 147% between 2013 and 2023.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!