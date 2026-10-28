Ashes, India series result in record revenue, net surplus for Cricket Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Media rights agreements for the Ashes and a limited-overs series against India have helped Cricket Australia post a record revenue of 601.1 million Australian dollars ($423 million) and a net surplus of A$81.8 million ($57 million).

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Cricket Australia on Wednesday said the 2025-26 financial year result reflected strong commercial performance, record audiences and the success of its international season.

In the preceding financial year, 2024–25, Cricket Australia recorded a net loss of A$11.3 million ($7.95 million).

Cricket Australia said the men's home test series against England and the white-ball series against India generated record levels of media, commercial and match-day revenue. It said losses are forecast for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 financial years due to a “cyclical decline in media rights and match revenues in line with the international touring schedule.”

Australia’s national teams had strong results in the past year, including the men’s team retaining the Ashes with a 4-1 home victory and the women’s team winning a seventh ICC T20 World Cup, beating England in the final at Lord’s.

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Last October and November, Australia won the ODI series 2–1 over India and India won the T20 series 2–1.

Cricket Australia said several attendance records were broken with the Ashes attracting 859,580 spectators over 18 days at an average of 47,754.

The Australian men's team is in South Africa for a test series now and will play England in a white-ball series at home starting Nov. 13 before hosting New Zealand for four test matches from Dec. 9 to Jan. 8. The men's team then heads to India for a five-test series starting Jan. 21 at Nagpur.

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