Ashok Leyland launches 'Re-AL' e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- In a statement, the company stated that it aims to bring more transparency to the unorganized used vehicle ecosystem. Through the digital service, customers will have access to a variety of features, including validated documents and the ability to choose their preferred vehicles.
Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, announced the launch of an e-marketplace named 'Re-AL' for the used commercial vehicles segment on Saturday. This platform is designed to assist customers in exchanging their current vehicles for an Ashok Leyland truck or bus, facilitating upgrades.
