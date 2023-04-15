Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, announced the launch of an e-marketplace named 'Re-AL' for the used commercial vehicles segment on Saturday. This platform is designed to assist customers in exchanging their current vehicles for an Ashok Leyland truck or bus, facilitating upgrades.

"The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platform, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions," said Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal.

In a statement, the heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer based in the city stated that it aims to bring more transparency to the unorganized used vehicle ecosystem. Through the digital service, customers will have access to a variety of features, including validated documents and the ability to choose their preferred vehicles.

"This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," the CEO said.

Sanjeev Kumar, the President of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles at Ashok Leyland, emphasized the importance of the used vehicle business as a key focus area. He stated that this segment provides customers with the opportunity to sell their vehicles at a higher resale value.

"We believe this e-marketplace will help in enhancing the overall customer experience in exchanging their old vehicles for brand new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses," added Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)