India-Pakistan cricket clash puts SonyLIV streaming gamble to the test
SonyLIV is streaming the Asia Cup for the first time, betting $170 million on cricket to lift subscribers and ad revenues. But the India-Pakistan clash comes amid boycott calls, advertiser caution, and a festive-season slowdown that could test the platform’s high-stakes gamble.
Excitement and tensions usually run high for an India-Pakistan cricket match but the mood is cautious ahead of Asia Cup’s first such clash today in Dubai. Yet, SonyLIV, which is streaming the Asia Cup for the first time this year, is confident of reaping long-term rewards from the clash.