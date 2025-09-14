India-Pakistan cricket clash puts SonyLIV streaming gamble to the test

Excitement and tensions usually run high for an India-Pakistan cricket match but the mood is cautious ahead of Asia Cup’s first such clash today in Dubai. Yet, SonyLIV, which is streaming the Asia Cup for the first time this year, is confident of reaping long-term rewards from the clash.

Tensions between the neighbours escalated after Pakistani terrorists killed 26 Indians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, a popular tourist spot. India retaliated with ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

But the sentiment in India against anything to do with Pakistan remains stressed, with calls for boycotting all sporting activity with Pakistan. However, SonyLIV is confident the cricket tournament will boost its ad revenues and subscriber base.

“Sports is the centre of our strategy and we are very passionate about our advertiser-led business," Ranjana Mangala, senior vice president and head of ad revenue at SonyLIV, toldMintin an interview. “Asia cup is a really unique opportunity because India and Pakistan are going to play together. It is already looking very good, and it helps that it is in the festive season."

SonyLIV is hoping to retain viewers subscribing on the platform to watch the India-Pakistan and other Asia Cup matches. The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, is already live on the video streaming platform. SonyLIV will also be promoting its other hit offerings such as Shark Tank India nd Masterchef India during the Asia Cup, Mangala said.

“We’re hosting an India-Pakistan scale of tournament for the first time on our platform," she added. “We have always been a CTV (connected TV) platform… You end up binge-watching our content a lot more."

SonyLIV won the rights to this year’s Asia Cup for $170 million. It holds rights to stream other major sports events as well, including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Australian Open, and bilateral cricket series such as England’s and India’s tours of New Zealand.

Mangala said ad expenditure on SonyLIV was up but didn’t elaborate.

Disney+ Hotstar, which was merging with JioCinema to become JioHotstar in February, earned ₹480 crore from streaming the Asia Cup last year.

Why advertisers are holding back

Media buying agencies say advertisers and brands are cautious as India’s peak festive season approaches for a number of other reasons.

“We are getting into the festive season, so that way [the match] is well-timed," Hema Malik, chief investment officer at media and marketing agency IPG Mediabrands, told Mint.

But, she added, advertisers are holding back due to a “softness" in consumer demand.

“There is a slowdown in the economy, which I don’t think anyone is disputing. That’s a reality. Sports is no exception," Malik said. “There is overall a drop in clients. Clients are holding back their money."

However, she did not specify if ad investment in the Asia Cup had dropped this year.

Last month, The Economic Times reported that SonyLIV had set top-tier pricing for Asia Cup ad spots— ₹14-16 crore on television, and custom sponsorship packages going as high as ₹30 crore on streaming.

“The prices have been more or less the same high rates that they usually charge," Malik said. “[But] brands are not really wanting to take those spots because of the state of business, not pricing."

Advertisers are also cautious as SonyLIV is new to streaming a cricket tournament of this scale, she added.

There are also concerns that revenues and viewership of non-major sports and niche cricket leagues could decline due to the government’s recent ban on fantasy cricket and online gaming platforms involving real-money transactions.

Dream11, the market leader, withdrew as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team’s jersey last month.

The overall impact on sports revenues from the online gaming ban could be as high as ₹14,000 crore, a sports advertising executive told Mint, requesting anonymity. “This is the total impact, including the drop in revenues from real-money gaming apps that spent heavily on ads during cricket tournaments," the executive added.