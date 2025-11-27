Analysts feel that regional economics may be vital for companies. “For several companies, this is turning into an existential challenge. In the case of Southern India, Asian Paints may have taken a hit due to competition, but it was never in danger of being pushed out. But for players like Nippon, where a large share of revenue comes from Tamil Nadu alone, the impact can be disproportionately high," said Manoj Menon, head of research at ICICI Securities.