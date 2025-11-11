Asian Paints Q2 preview: Will the market leader blink as rivals trade margins for market share?
Competition in the paints industry has intensified after the entry of Birla Opus and JSW Paints, and with Berger Paints declaring that it is open to sacrificing margins to protect its turf.
All eyes will be on Asian Paints Ltd, the country’s largest paint maker, when it declares its September quarter (Q2FY26) earnings on Wednesday. The key question for investors: will the country's largest paint maker protect its margins or wade deeper into the battle to gain market share?