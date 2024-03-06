Asia’s E-Commerce Battlefield is Expanding Fast

A Seattle-headquartered e-commerce company is making a splash in Asia. No, not Amazon. It’s South Korea’s market leader Coupang.
Rapidly growing scale, ambitious logistics investments and Korea’s population density are all big tailwinds for a company that has ambitions to become Korea’s Amazon, and perhaps eventually a growth sensation like Temu. But it will have to fight off the competition first—including Temu itself, which has also begun expanding in Korea.
SoftBank-backed Coupang’s New York-listed shares have jumped 15% since announcing its first annual operating profit last week: $473 million for 2023. Just five years ago that was a $1 billion loss.
The bigger scale that comes with growth probably helped improve margins: net revenue for the quarter rose 23% year on year while the number of active customers increased 16% to 21 million—equal to close to half of South Korea’s population. Revenue has doubled in the past three years.
Coupang has in fact taken a page from Amazon’s playbook: spending heavily to build up its logistics infrastructure and allow faster delivery. Coupang has the added advantage of Korea’s population density—around half the country’s 52 million residents live in Greater Seoul. The company also has a subscription service like Amazon Prime called Wow, which offers perks including free shipping. There were 14 million Wow members at the end of last year, up 27% from a year earlier.
But Coupang still faces some long-term challenges.
Competition is intense. And new rivals from China are elbowing into Korea, including Alibaba and Temu. The Korean e-commerce market is still fragmented: while Coupang is the market leader, it controls only about a quarter of the market, slightly ahead of Korean internet giant Naver.
And the Chinese players are expanding fast. Temu, for example, already had 5.7 million monthly active users in Korea in January, a 28% increase from the previous month, according to Bernstein. The Chinese company only entered the market in July last year. AliExpress, the international arm of Alibaba, had 9.5 million monthly active users in December, double a year earlier, according to Citi. AliExpress has been in Korea since 2018. The two players still have less than 2% of the market, but their rapid growth could change that fast.
Another risk is Coupang’s expansion strategy. The company has set its sights on Taiwan due to its proximity and similarity to the Korean market. But that could involve heavy investments and an additional set of competitors, including Shopee, which is already a major presence in nearby Southeast Asia. Coupang is also trying to broaden its product portfolio by acquiring U.K. online luxury platform Farfetch for $500 million. How these new ventures will fare is still uncertain.
Shares are still way down since the company went public during the 2021 tech frenzy, even after the recent jump: 63% below their 2021 peak. And SoftBank trimmed its stake though it still owns around a quarter of the company.
But that means Coupang looks like a far better deal now, especially since it has begun to actually make money. Shares now trade at a more modest multiple of 1.3 times revenue, compared with around 7.6 times at the peak in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Seattle-based and SoftBank backed e-commerce companies—at least two big ones anyway—have a reasonably good record. Coupang has a decent chance of joining those ranks, but it will have fight off Temu and its Chinese peers, and prove it can move successfully into new markets first.
Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com