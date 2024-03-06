Asia’s E-Commerce Battlefield is Expanding Fast

And the Chinese players are expanding fast. Temu, for example, already had 5.7 million monthly active users in Korea in January, a 28% increase from the previous month, according to Bernstein. The Chinese company only entered the market in July last year. AliExpress, the international arm of Alibaba, had 9.5 million monthly active users in December, double a year earlier, according to Citi. AliExpress has been in Korea since 2018. The two players still have less than 2% of the market, but their rapid growth could change that fast.