Astarc Group’s Naxnova acquires 74% stake in Belgium-based firm
With the acquisition of Quad, which has development and manufacturing facilities in Belgium and Slovakia, the company gets access to segments such as medical, wearables, consumer goods & automotive sector in European markets.
BENGALURU : Astarc Group’s flagship company Classic Stripes, which rebranded to Naxnova last month, has acquired Belgium-based maker of customised printed electronics Quad Industries, in a bid to strengthen its manufacturing know-how, product range and market presence as a part of its growth strategy.