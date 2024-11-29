Aster DM, Blackstone-backed Quality Care announce merger in $5 bn deal
SummaryThe merger between Aster DM Healthcare and QCIL, valued at $5.08 billion, forms Aster DM Quality Care, the third-largest hospital chain in India. The entity will operate 38 hospitals with plans to increase bed capacity significantly over the next two years.
A mega merger, the largest in Indian healthcare, announced on Friday just created a Top 3 ranker in India’s hospital industry. Bengaluru-based Aster DM Healthcare announced a merger with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India Limited (QCIL) in a deal that will value the combined entity at $5.08 billion ( ₹43,000 crore). Mint first reported plans for the merger in August 2024.