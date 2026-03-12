Aster DM Healthcare India Ltd has secured approval from its shareholders and unsecured trade creditors for its amalgamation with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India Ltd more than a year after the deal was announced.
Aster DM wins nod for Quality Care merger, paving way for $7 bn hospital giant
SummaryOnce completed — the Aster-Quality merger, the largest in the Indian healthcare space — will establish India’s third-largest hospital operator in terms of total beds, after Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Manipal Hospitals.
