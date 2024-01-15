Aster to disburse major portion of GCC sale money as dividend
Aster DM Healthcare said following deliberations regarding future expansion plans, capex requirements, cash reserves, the board to consider the distribution of 70%-80% of the upfront consideration of $903 mn, as dividend in the range of ₹110 to ₹120 per share
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, a private healthcare service provider, announced that its board of directors approved the allocation of 70% to 80% of the upfront consideration of the $903 million to be received from the segregation of the company’s GCC business as dividend to its shareholders.