A sales job: What Astrotalk’s 41,000 astrologers didn’t see in their future
Samiksha Goel 11 min read 08 Jan 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Summary
- Astrotalk’s lucrative partnership with astrologers has begun to fray in its push for growth. Many of its customers are also upset. In this deep dive, we look at what lies beneath the advice its astrologers dish out to 4,50,000 daily users.
Bengaluru: “Congratulations, you got a free chat!" says the message on the screen after this writer signs up with Astrotalk, an astrology app. Above the text is an illustration of a bright yellow circular platform on which people in colourful western attire are perched, engrossed in their handsets and laptops. At the bottom is a button with the words ‘Start free chat’. Clicking it opens a texting window with an astrologer, with a two-minute countdown timer at the top.
