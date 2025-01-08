A sales job: What Astrotalk’s 41,000 astrologers didn’t see in their future

Wildly wrong

While the astrologers are unhappy with Astrotalk’s operational calls, they themselves have come in for much flak from customers. Priyanshu Manas, a New Delhi-based marketing professional, tried Astrotalk when he came across an ad promoting a two-minute free chat with astrologers. Manas said the astrologer he spoke to was wildly off the mark in her responses. He, however, got clarity on one question that was burning in his mind, and it had nothing to do with the future; Manas wanted to ascertain whether an astrologer could actually determine current realities based on his birth chart. “I asked whether I was single or in a relationship. She said I was committed—I’m actually single. When I asked if I was in debt, she said I was debt-free—I have significant debt. When I asked about the good and bad aspects of my life, she offered the typical response: ‘Your future is very bright.’"