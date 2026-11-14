Astrotalk removed from Apple App Store? Company clarifies reason, updates on when app can be back

Popular astrology app Astrotalk remains unavailable on Apple's App Store as of Saturday at 6 pm. The company has responded to a report by exchange4media and confirmed the issue. It added that it is working to restore the availability of the app.

Astrotalk app unavailable on Apple App Store It is not known why the app has been taken down from the platform.

Exchange4media quoted the company saying in a notice published on its website: "Astrotalk is currently unavailable for download on the Apple App Store. We're working to restore its availability."

When will it be restored? Reportedly, the company has requested iPhone users to keep checking the App Store for further updates. It also warned against downloading unofficial apps or files and advised not to use services via unverified or third-party links.

Users can access Astrotalk and its consultation services through its official website. Calls and chat facilities are currently available on the portal.

Why was Astrotalk delisted? As per ﻿app-tracking platform StoreTally, the Astrotalk iOS application, which was listed as Astrotalk - Talk to Astrologer, was delisted from the platform on November 4. Going by the records, the app was last updated on October 29, 2026.

However, the official reason behind the sudden removal remains unclear. Neither the company nor Apple has shared a reason for the unavailability of the app.

It is not known when the app might be back on the platform.

Apple App Store may delist apps for various reasons. It may be removed due to developer-initiated withdrawal or technical or administrative reasons. Sometimes, applications are removed over compliance issues as well.

However, no confirmed reason behind Astrotalk's availability has been shared officially so far.

Live Mint couldn't verify if the astrology app was withdrawn by its developer, Codeyeti Software Solutions Private Limited or the move was decided by Apple.

Also Read | Woman calls out AstroTalk after false wedding prophecy

About the company ﻿Astrotalk is an online astrology and spiritual consultation platform. It was founded by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain in 2017, offering services like horoscope readings, kundli matching, tarot consultations and direct interactions with astrologers. Users can interact with these experts via calls or chat as per preference. Besides these paid services, Astrotalk also offers spiritual and wellness products via its e-commerce arm, Astrotalk Store.