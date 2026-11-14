Astrotalk removed from Apple App Store? Company clarifies reason, updates on when app can be back

Popular astrology app Astrotalk remains unavailable on Apple's App Store as of Saturday at 6 pm. The company has responded to a report by exchange4media and confirmed the issue. It added that it is working to restore the availability of the app.

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Astrotalk app unavailable on Apple App Store It is not known why the app has been taken down from the platform.

Exchange4media quoted the company saying in a notice published on its website: "Astrotalk is currently unavailable for download on the Apple App Store. We're working to restore its availability."

When will it be restored? Reportedly, the company has requested iPhone users to keep checking the App Store for further updates. It also warned against downloading unofficial apps or files and advised not to use services via unverified or third-party links.

Users can access Astrotalk and its consultation services through its official website. Calls and chat facilities are currently available on the portal.

Why was Astrotalk delisted? As per ﻿app-tracking platform StoreTally, the Astrotalk iOS application, which was listed as Astrotalk - Talk to Astrologer, was delisted from the platform on November 4. Going by the records, the app was last updated on October 29, 2026.

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However, the official reason behind the sudden removal remains unclear. Neither the company nor Apple has shared a reason for the unavailability of the app.

It is not known when the app might be back on the platform.

Apple App Store may delist apps for various reasons. It may be removed due to developer-initiated withdrawal or technical or administrative reasons. Sometimes, applications are removed over compliance issues as well.

However, no confirmed reason behind Astrotalk's availability has been shared officially so far.

Live Mint couldn't verify if the astrology app was withdrawn by its developer, Codeyeti Software Solutions Private Limited or the move was decided by Apple.

Also Read | Woman calls out AstroTalk after false wedding prophecy

About the company ﻿Astrotalk is an online astrology and spiritual consultation platform. It was founded by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain in 2017, offering services like horoscope readings, kundli matching, tarot consultations and direct interactions with astrologers. Users can interact with these experts via calls or chat as per preference. Besides these paid services, Astrotalk also offers spiritual and wellness products via its e-commerce arm, Astrotalk Store.

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The platform enjoys an online presence, such as offering services via mobile applications and its official website. Recently, it expanded offline, opening its first-ever physical retail and experience store in Gurugram.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.