Astrotalk taps PE funds to raise $40 million in pre-IPO round
The company, that is heavily focused on the market in North India will also expand its offerings in the South, which is a big market for astrology
Mumbai: Investors in the Indian stock market will soon have the opportunity to invest in a novel business enterprise, adding to the diversity of companies available in the market. Astrotalk, the online astrology consultation services provider, is currently in talks with growth and mid-size PE funds and family offices to raise up to $40 million (around ₹333 crore) as part of its pre-IPO funding round, valuing the company at $220 million, people familiar with the company’s plans said.