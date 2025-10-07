Asus targets ‘Bharat’, creators in aim to sell 2 million laptops annually by 2030
The Taiwan-headquartered Asus counts India as its third-largest market in the world, even though Arnold Su, country head and vice-president of consumer and gaming at Asus India, maintains that India is “still not a mature market in terms of sales and PC adoption, but it can be in the near term.”
New Delhi: Taiwanese personal computer maker Asus, India’s third-largest consumer laptop seller by market share, is targeting the hinterlands to double the number of devices it sells—up to 2 million—by 2030. To achieve this, the company is increasing the number of stores it is present at in markets beyond metropolitan cities, and is also targeting everyday laptop users and creators, even as the demand for AI features remains limited.