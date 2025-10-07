“In all of the seven tier-one cities, we see almost 40% of the people with a laptop or desktop in some form. This is not true for the hinterlands. For instance, in distant tier-III towns and beyond, less than 4% of the demographic likely have laptops. While many there were exposed to the internet via mobile to begin with, the pandemic gave a massive fillip that remote work cannot happen on phones. Now, we’re targeting this to both expand our portfolio, and the places that we are present in," Su said.