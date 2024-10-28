At Boeing and Starbucks, different problems but similar CEO messages
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Oct 2024, 04:44 PM IST
SummaryTwo new leaders in Seattle are pushing a focus on front-line workers and a return to corporate roots.
Boeing’s new boss wants to return the manufacturer to its engineering roots. Starbucks’s new chief executive says the chain must embrace its own origins as a coffeehouse.
