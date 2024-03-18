At India’s second-largest engineering co, gaps emerge in electoral bond funding
SummaryElectoral bond disclosures by Megha Engineering and the Election Commission’s data on anonymous political donations surface unexplained gaps in funding in an election year
If Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is to be believed, it lost out on becoming the country’s biggest political donor by just a few crore rupees. But going by the Election Commission’s data, the company fell considerably short.