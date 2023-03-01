At Marc Benioff’s Salesforce, it’s one big family—until trouble hits
- The $160 billion business-software company has joined the tech industry’s retrenchment, laying off thousands.
Through the sky’s-the-limit boom years, Marc Benioff, the co-founder and chief executive of Salesforce Inc., told employees they were bound together like family. In today’s leaner times, he is laying off thousands of them.
Since its founding in 1999, the San Francisco-based business-software company has grown fast and spent big. Salesforce put its name on skyscrapers in San Francisco, Tokyo, London and New York City and, according to people familiar with the arrangement, agreed to pay actor Matthew McConaughey more than $10 million a year to be a creative adviser and TV pitchman. Mr. Benioff added around 30,000 employees from the start of 2020 until the end of last year, roughly a 60% increase.
In January, the company said 8,000 workers had to go. “It’s an unfortunate part that you have to say goodbye to folks who, in many cases, are your friends and you have relationships with," Mr. Benioff said in an interview. “But, ultimately, the success of the business has to be paramount."
The $160 billion company, a leading tech-era star that makes workhorse business software, has joined the industry’s retrenchment. One of the first things to take a hit is the company’s vaunted business culture. Mr. Benioff, who lives part-time at a large compound in Hawaii, has for years used the Hawaiian word “ohana," or familial bonds, to describe the company’s close relationship with employees and customers.
After an executive retreat in February, he proposed in a draft of a year-ahead strategy plan that the company rank employees based on metrics, including how much money salespeople bring in. Those in the bottom 5% would be routinely dismissed, according to a draft of the policy posted on the company’s Slack channel and described to The Wall Street Journal.
Employees, especially those from Microsoft Corp., where such ranking is common, found the change “triggering," Mr. Benioff said. In a matter of days, he dumped the ranking and dismissal proposals. His workers, he said, “made a very passionate case that that is not a culture that they want to bring to Salesforce."
Salesforce executives in the proposed strategy plan said “wellness culture overpowered high performance culture during the pandemic" to explain the company’s recent headwinds. After employees complained on Slack—“Most disturbing and tone deaf is this sad excuse," one post said—the line was changed.
Some of the specialty-coffee baristas at the company’s San Francisco tower, the city’s tallest, were shown the door. Salesforce also cut ties with a 75-acre wellness retreat, known as the Trailblazer Ranch, where employees enjoyed a mix of training and getaway activities such as hiking and yoga.
Early in the pandemic, Salesforce offered salespeople a “well-being day," essentially an extra day off a month. That ended in January.
Salesforce’s stock peaked at $311.75 on Nov. 9, 2021, and is now down 47%. The Nasdaq is down 28% over the same period. Analysts expect its revenue growth in the coming fiscal year to be less than half the annual growth rate the company has experienced on average over the past five years. On Wednesday, Salesforce, which sells software to help businesses manage their marketing and sales data, reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
At least five activist investors have taken positions in the company, including Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP. They are pressuring Mr. Benioff to change the way he runs things. In a presentation last year, Starboard said Salesforce wasn’t doing enough to increase profits.
Like other tech companies facing their first downturn in more than a decade, Mr. Benioff and his lieutenants have now turned their focus to performance, efficiency and cost-cutting.
Silicon Valley companies for years sold workers on the idea that they operate as communities with shared values and where people come first. Highflying firms could easily afford such amenities as on-site dry cleaners, workout classes and free food.
Management is now cracking down. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc., is aiming to get a 20% productivity boost out of his employees. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., called 2023 the “year of efficiency." The tech industry last year was estimated to have laid off more than 150,000 employees, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking news reports and company announcements.
“Layoffs are always hard," Mr. Benioff said, but the Salesforce culture of family bonds only goes as far as business allows. “You can continue to keep a company going with excess employees, but it’s not healthy for the company," he said. “If you don’t have a performance culture, and you don’t operate the company with that kind of efficacy, you’re not doing anybody any favors."
Sales forces
The company’s success to this point has secured Mr. Benioff a place on the global stage. At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he is easy to spot hobnobbing at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In 2018, Mr. Benioff and his wife, Lynne, bought Time Magazine for $190 million.
Mr. Benioff in an interview offered suggestions of people to contact who could speak about him. The list included renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who serves with Mr. Benioff on the board of the World Economic Forum, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Larry Ellison, chairman of Oracle Corp., a rival business-software giant where Mr. Benioff worked for 13 years, as well as the chief executives of Ford Motor Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.
Mr. Ma said he didn’t know Mr. Benioff well but complimented him for living his values. Gov. Newsom said Mr. Benioff was the godfather of his first daughter and described him as a mentor and coach. Others on the list praised his business acumen.
Mr. Benioff, 58 years old, grew up in the Bay Area, where his father owned a chain of dress shops and served as an inspiration, according to Mr. Benioff’s oft-told origin story, which he included in his book about Salesforce called “Trailblazer." His father worked long hours to meet with suppliers and tend to finances.
Mr. Benioff graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and worked for Oracle before finding his fortune—estimated at $7 billion—in cloud-based business software. Mr. Benioff’s winning idea was to package software that would help business owners manage operations and sell more products by tracking and analyzing customer data.
Salesforce’s subscription-based offerings freed businesses from the expense of buying their own servers, licensing software and hiring IT workers to keep operations running smoothly.
The company’s behind-the-scenes product line stands in contrast to its flashy marketing history. Before the pandemic, Salesforce’s annual conference, Dreamforce, drew more than 170,000 people to San Francisco. For three days, at a price tag of around $50 million, Salesforce customers and employees swarmed the city. They got to see former President Barack Obama, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actress Emilia Clarke and wellness guru Deepak Chopra. In 2016, the band U2 performed.
Mr. Benioff helped bring Mr. McConaughey, a friend, to Salesforce, according to people familiar with the arrangement. His compensation, a combination of cash and equity, required approval by the Salesforce compensation committee, said one of the people familiar with the arrangement. Mr. Benioff said he played no part in the deal.
Salesforce paid $5 million to run a Super Bowl ad last year that featured Mr. McConaughey in an astronaut suit aboard a hot-air balloon. Such marketing expenses constitute small change compared with the payroll of more than 70,000 employees, Mr. Benioff said.
For years, Mr. Benioff made quarterly sales growth, and the investment it would take to get there, a priority over profitability and efficiency.
In the two most recent quarters, Salesforce missed Wall Street’s expectations for billings—a measure of business transacted during the period—by roughly 8% and 5%, respectively. That slowing growth left investors to focus on other measures of profitability. Salesforce’s adjusted operating margins—which takes out such expenses as stock compensation—was 18.9% over the past four quarters, lower than competitors ServiceNow Inc., at 25.7%, and Adobe Inc., 45.1%, over the same period.
Mr. Benioff had long set a directive for underlings that he was interested only in plans that called for increasing most sales teams by more than 20% a year, according to people familiar with the arrangement. He believed any slowdown in sales hiring would hurt revenue growth, these people said.
Mr. Benioff said he didn’t apply that standard companywide but acknowledged pushing hiring over efficiency. Salesforce for years relied on a flood-the-zone sales style.
In the past, thecompany didn’t closely track how many deals each salesperson made, former employees say. More recently, managers have been diving into spreadsheets, analyzing metrics and scrutinizing the number of deals salespeople closed during the quarter.
“This is the way we should be running our business all the time, which is you’re constantly looking at underperforming people," Salesforce Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham said atan analyst conference in December. “Treat them with grace and dignity, but you have to move them out if they’re not performing."
Mr. Millham told the Journal on Friday that the company’s strategy will involve reducing the number of sales teams per account and trimming support staff for account managers.
Airing complaints
Flexible-working arrangements that originated during the pandemic are on the way out. In 2021, Salesforce said more than 65% of its workforce would have to be at the office once a week or three days at the most.
The proposed strategy plan also alerted employees who deal directly with customers that they may need to show up at least four days a week.
The changes and belt-tightening have frayed employee relations. A company Slack channel called “airing of grievances" has more than 22,000 members and a string of complaints about attendance proposals and perquisite cuts.
“The idea that the wellness initiatives that were started during the pandemic (which is, contrary to what some people are saying, still going) are somehow no longer needed is utterly absurd," said one comment viewed by the Journal.
One employee asked ChatGPT, the viral chatbot made by OpenAI, to speculate about the effect Elliott Management would have on Salesforce culture.
“If Elliott Management pressures Salesforce to cut costs and focus solely on short-term financial gains, it could mean layoffs, reduced benefits, and a shift away from the Ohana culture," said the computer-generated response.
“Maybe ask GPT a different question," Mr. Benioff said on the Slack channel. Then he offered one of his own: “What can salesforce’s employees, its Ohana, do to amplify its amazing culture regardless of any outside adversity."