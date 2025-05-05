Companies
Ather Energy IPO: Will the slow and steady builder outperform Ola on the markets?
Shadma Shaikh 11 min read 05 May 2025, 08:13 PM IST
SummaryAther Energy has had a successful IPO and is all set to list. Will the stock fall below its IPO price, a curse that has befallen many newage companies, particularly rival Ola Electric, or will it soar on the hard work put in by the founders to build a deeptech Indian company from scratch?
Bengaluru: Shubham Asawa, a consultant at a Bengaluru-based tech startup, initially planned to buy a conventional scooter. He was considering models such as the Suzuki Access and TVS Jupiter. Given the widespread complaints about Ola Electric’s service, he wasn’t even thinking about switching to an electric vehicle.
