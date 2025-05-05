Ather Energy IPO: Will the slow and steady builder outperform Ola on the markets?

In the summer of 2014, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, a couple of fresh-faced engineers from the premier engineering institute, were in a tiny lab tinkering with battery packs for a scooter. They didn’t have a factory, a supply chain or even a working scooter; just an audacious question: Could India build a world-class electric vehicle company from scratch? No shortcuts, no Chinese kits and no import-and-assemble games. Just raw engineering, homegrown talent and the audacity to think long-term in a startup ecosystem addicted to speed and ill-suited for innovation.