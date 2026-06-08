Ather taps govt’s ₹1-trillion innovation fund to counter rivals' incentive advantage

New Delhi: Ather Energy is finalising its participation in the government’s ₹1-trillion research, development, and innovation (RDI) scheme, according to three people aware of the matter. This move will give the electric vehicle maker access to low-cost, long-term debt funding for its projects, filling a crucial gap while its inclusion under the production-linked incentive (PLI) auto scheme remains stalled.
The company is finalising the term sheet for the loan facility, which could provide working capital for R&D. The funding features interest rates as low as 2-3%, with disbursements linked to milestones for projects that have already been approved under the scheme.
The move comes as rivals TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ola Electric continue to benefit from incentives under the ₹25,938-crore PLI auto scheme, intensifying competition in the electric two-wheeler market. Stiff entry criteria such as ₹10,000 crore revenue for auto companies and ₹1,000 crore net worth for non-auto firms has excluded firms such as Ather Energy from the scheme.