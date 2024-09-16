What an IPO signals about Ather's battle against Ola Electric | Company Business News

What an IPO signals about Ather's battle against Ola Electric
SummaryFor long, Ather was known for engineering, and Ola Electric was known for scale. With its planned IPO, Ather wants to change gears.
A month after Ola Electric was listed in the public market, its older but smaller rival Ather Energies also filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO). Founded in 2013, Ather Energies has seen Ola Electric, four years its junior, overtake it in sales in the past few years. Before its IPO, Ola Electric had raised $1 billion in 14 rounds, whereas Ather raised $502 million from 19 rounds, according to Tracxn. This reflects their contrasting paths. But Ather's decision to go for an IPO and its run-up are strong indicators that it's shifting gears.