What an IPO signals about Ather's battle against Ola Electric

These factors are also expected to drive EV penetration in India, which has increased from 1.8% of new two-wheelers sold in 2021-22 to 5.1% in 2023-24. McKinsey expects this to reach 60-70% by 2030. Companies investing in capacities now have a better chance of capturing that market. That has been Ola's bet. Ather's existing facility at Hosur is running at only 30%. Yet, it plans to build another one in Maharashtra with IPO funds. It's a signal that Ather, too, is betting on scale.