Atlanta News Outlet Aims for Half a Million Digital Subscribers in Under Four Years
SummaryAndrew Morse, the new president and publisher of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looks to turn it into the Southeast’s primary news source.
The new leader of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to increase the publication’s digital subscribers more than eightfold by the end of 2026, an ambitious goal he aims to reach through expanded local-news coverage and new products.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more