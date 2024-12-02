Companies
Why ATM solutions company CMS Info Systems is looking for a queen
Shayan Ghosh 10 min read 02 Dec 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Summary
- Once upon a time, the parent of CMS Info Systems provided traffic management services. Today, the lion’s share of its revenue comes from cash management, a business that is under pressure from the rise in digital transactions. Read on to find out why cash is king for the company.
Mumbai: In September 2021, when Rajiv Kaul, vice-chairman and chief executive of CMS Info Systems, India’s largest cash management firm, met investors, he was desperate to explain that his business had potential. The questions he faced were primarily around how the dwindling use of cash in the years ahead would impact a business that relies on the movement of paper currency.
