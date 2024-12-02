Why ATM solutions company CMS Info Systems is looking for a queen

Explaining the phenomenon, Bhavik Hathi, managing director, Alvarez and Marsal, said that assuming India’s GDP is growing at 6-7%, it would mean that business volumes would also be growing at the same rate and cash in circulation would also increase after accounting for digital adoption. “Overall digital adoption is not at par with the pace at which India is growing, thereby leading to more cash being needed," he said. “At least in the next decade, I do not see the position of cash in the system changing dramatically. There will be an inflection point but, it is difficult to predict when that will come."