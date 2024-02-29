Audit Deficiencies by Accounting Giants Grew in Latest Inspections, U.S. Regulator Says
SummaryThe U.S. units of the Big Four had an average 25% deficiency rate in their 2021 audits of public-company financials, up from 16%, according to the PCAOB’s most recent data.
Several U.S. accounting giants had greater deficiencies in their audits of public companies’ 2021 financial statements compared to the previous year, according to annual inspection reports released Wednesday by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
