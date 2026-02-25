Mumbai: Nearly two decades after Indian manufacturers exited Penicillin G production—most notably when Torrent Pharma shut its plant in 2007—Aurobindo Pharma is staging what can only be described as a daring industrial comeback. Armed with a production-linked incentive (PLI) from the union government, it is once again manufacturing this key starting material for a wide range of antibiotics.
Penicillin shot: Will Aurobindo Pharma’s audacious bet rejuvenate antibiotic production in India?
SummaryIn a coastal plant brimming with fermenters, Aurobindo Pharma is attempting what few thought possible again: the large-scale manufacture of penicillin in India. With government backing, the company is challenging China’s dominance over the basic antibiotic ingredient.
