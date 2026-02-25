Penicillin shot: Will Aurobindo Pharma’s audacious bet rejuvenate antibiotic production in India?

Mumbai: Nearly two decades after Indian manufacturers exited Penicillin G production—most notably when Torrent Pharma shut its plant in 2007—Aurobindo Pharma is staging what can only be described as a daring industrial comeback. Armed with a production-linked incentive (PLI) from the union government, it is once again manufacturing this key starting material for a wide range of antibiotics.
For a country that once watched its domestic fermentation industry wither under relentless Chinese price competition, this is not just another greenfield investment. It is a calculated, high-stakes attempt to reclaim lost ground in a strategically sensitive molecule.
And this time, Aurobindo intends to be one of the largest Penicillin G manufacturers outside China—and, potentially, its most credible competitor.
There is a certain symmetry to Aurobindo’s return. In the early 2000s, the company had set up a plant in Datong, China, to manufacture Penicillin. The logic was simple: if you cannot beat them, join them. China had already emerged as the world’s cost leader in fermentation-based antibiotics. But that venture eventually proved unviable. The plant was shut as Chinese authorities pushed industrial units out of Datong, and the economics no longer justified continuing operations.
The exit was emblematic of a broader shift. Indian production of Penicillin G gradually stopped as Chinese companies consolidated global capacity and drove down prices to levels that few could match. What began as a cost advantage turned into near-total supply dominance.
Now, backed by the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme—where the Indian government provides financial incentives based on incremental sales—and a minimum import price, Aurobindo is reversing that arc.
In an exclusive interview with Mint, Madan Mohan Reddy, a whole-time director of Aurobindo Pharma, said the decision was far from impulsive. “It wasn’t a tough call to make,” he said. “We had discussed the viability of the project before we set up the plant.”
The company’s prior experience in the molecule, its understanding of global markets, and the government’s support structure all factored into the decision to invest over ₹2,500 crore—one of its single largest greenfield bets to date.
During the company’s Q2 FY26 earnings call last November, the management said the plant, in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, had commenced operations of Pen-G on 1 July last year. During the quarter, it produced around 1,050 metric tonnes (MT) by operating at 40%-50% capacity, amounting to approximately 6,000 MT production on an annualized basis, the management noted.
Progress has been more pronounced since. Earlier this month, chief financial officer S. Subramanian shared updated production metrics: “Based on our current production level, we expect to produce more than 10,000 MT on an annualised basis over the next 12 months.”
He added that yield levels were improving consistently, indicating that operational challenges inherent in fermentation-based production were being systematically addressed.
Building scale
The numbers are telling. India’s annual Penicillin G demand is around 9,000 tonnes. Aurobindo has created capacity of 15,000 tonnes. Of this, it plans to consume roughly 3,000 tonnes internally for its downstream antibiotic portfolio and sell the rest to domestic and global buyers.
The scale is underpinned by a fermentation backbone that few Indian companies currently possess. The plant houses 17 fermenters, each of 350 kilolitres, making the facility one of the country’s largest by capacity.
"The project has galvanised the company,” said Reddy. “Within a short span of time, we managed to have large reactors fabricated within the country.”
All 17 fermenters were sourced from local vendors. Timing helped. In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, few Indian companies were building fermentation capacity, which meant machinery prices were relatively subdued. “The project cost was well under control as the prices of machinery and setting up the factory were on the lower side,” Reddy noted.
But it was not smooth sailing all the way. Fermentation at this scale is water-intensive. The Penicillin G facility requires 10 million litres per day. As the project neared completion, the Andhra Pradesh government informed the company that it could not supply that quantity.
Aurobindo had to improvise quickly. It laid a 13 km pipeline from the Andhra coast, built a desalination plant, and installed another 13 km pipeline to discharge treated effluents back to the sea. The additional infrastructure raised project costs by about ₹100 crore.
Another setback followed, when a fire temporarily halted operations. “A preliminary assessment of the fire incident at Penicillin-G facility at Kakinada indicates an impact of around ₹4 crore,” the company stated last May. While relatively minor in financial terms, the fire underscored the inherent risks in complex chemical manufacturing.
Government support
The government’s intervention proved crucial. “The Government of India issued a notification introducing a one-year CIF (cost, insurance and freight) on minimum import price for Pen-G, 6 APA and Amoxicillin. The policy change will act as a very important and positive catalyst event for the company,” Aurobindo said in its call earlier this month.
6-APA, or 6-Aminopenicillanic acid, is an important intermediate in making penicillin-based antibiotics.
The minimum import price implementation was accompanied by substantial PLI incentives. When an investor asked about the PLI amounts, CFO Subramanian clarified: “As per the government, it is ₹240 crore for every 10,000 MT. And as and when we produce the quantity, it will proportionately come.”
With production levels approaching 10,000 MT on an annualized basis, this translates into meaningful government support.
Beyond PLI incentives, the government accepted Aurobindo’s request to set a minimum import price for Penicillin G at the average of the three-year landed cost, currently $24.58 per kg. This provides a floor, at least in the domestic market.
However, the pricing dynamics are nuanced. Questioned about the minimum import price’s effectiveness, Subramanian explained the broader antibiotic ecosystem challenges: “...where we have been losing out is on the 6-APA prices where there is a predatory pricing and it is going well below the cost of manufacture internationally also.”
The urgency of such measures was exposed during and after the covid-19 pandemic. Chinese suppliers tightened exports and raised prices of key inputs. At one point, Penicillin G import prices soared to over $45 per kg. The geopolitical standoff in Galwan further sharpened New Delhi’s resolve to reduce dependence on China for critical APIs.
One of the most significant aspects of Aurobindo’s Pen-G strategy is its integrated approach—consuming a substantial portion internally while selling the remainder in the market. Subramanian revealed that barring a few tonnes, the company has consumed most of the production so far internally.
This strategy reflects both operational prudence and market dynamics. By consuming internally first, Aurobindo ensures quality control and captures value-added margins in downstream products.
Market dynamics
Reddy expects commercial sales to Indian customers to begin in the next two to three months. Domestic buyers had stocked up when Chinese prices fell sharply last year to $18–20 per kg, but as those inventories are exhausted, Aurobindo hopes to step in.
Yet the risks are real. Ashwin Agarwal, a Mumbai-based veteran investor in pharmaceutical stocks, offers a cautious note: “The project will add a lot to the revenues of Aurobindo but it remains to be seen how profitable it will be for the business in the long run. Government-aided projects can take tricky turns and that is unpredictable.”
Nonetheless, the company believes that the penicillin operation holds significant margin potential. During the November 2025 earnings call, Subramanian highlighted: “Once the Pen-G comes, the gross margin will be very high because the major cost, apart from the raw material, is the coal... Once it’s operated fully, probably we may cross 60%.”
From an industry perspective, D.S. Brar, chairman of GVK Biosciences and the former managing director of Ranbaxy Laboratories, says the move is audacious. “It is a bold move and the government’s help in setting up the minimum import price further supports Indian manufacture,” he told Mint on the sidelines of a book launch earlier this month.
Shrikant Akolkar, pharma analyst at Nuvama Securities, is more sanguine. In a recent equity note, he observed that “if there is anyone who knows big scale generic business it is Aurobindo. They are clearly the leaders of scale manufacturing of small molecules”.
He added that if the company builds a strategy around being one of the largest makers of antibiotic products like ampicillin, “this strategy will work to their favour”.
The stakes are amplified by the size of the anti-infectives market. Antibiotics and related anti-infectives remain one of the largest therapeutic segments in India, both in terms of volume and prescription share. Penicillin G is a foundational molecule, feeding into derivatives such as 6-APA and semi-synthetic penicillins such as ampicillin and amoxicillin.
Aurobindo, historically strong in anti-infectives, is vertically integrating once again. By consuming 3,000 tonnes internally and selling the rest at what it describes as a fair price to domestic formulators, it aims to stabilise supply and pricing in a segment long vulnerable to external shocks.
Exports, however, will be the real test. With 6,000 tonnes earmarked for overseas markets, Aurobindo will have to compete head-on with entrenched Chinese producers.
Reddy believes he understands their playbook. “We know how Chinese suppliers operate in the market, ”he said, suggesting that sustained pricing below cost is unlikely over the long term.
Strategic implications
The broader industry perspective on PLI schemes adds validation to Aurobindo’s approach. Suresh Subramanian, partner at EY and head of the life sciences practice, contextualizes the initiative within global pharmaceutical trends: “Globally, pharmaceutical manufacturing is changing and there is a new order emerging, especially in synthetic biology. In that context, the PLI scheme should be seen as a move that will bring in new energy into domestic companies, which it has done. Over two dozen companies have adopted PLI manufacturing and this is positive action for the industry.”
Sujay Shetty, partner at consulting firm PwC, frames it in broader terms: “The moot point is that there is a government that is very keen to curtail key Chinese imports. In that sense, Aurobindo’s effort to make Penicillin G becomes a high-importance project. Its success or failure will have big repercussions on several such efforts by the government in the chemical and pharmaceutical space.”
Among the government’s various PLI schemes for APIs and key starting materials, Penicillin G could well emerge as a defining case study. If it succeeds, it will demonstrate that India can rebuild fermentation capability at scale, secure a critical supply chain, and compete commercially—not merely symbolically—against China. If it falters, it will reinforce scepticism about whether Indian industry can sustain capital-intensive bets under policy-linked frameworks.
For now, Aurobindo’s Pen-G plant stands as both a commercial wager and a strategic signal. If successful, the venture will not just restore India’s position in a critical molecule—it will prove that with the right combination of policy support, corporate commitment, and operational excellence, India can reclaim manufacturing ground once thought to be lost forever.
- Aurobindo Pharma has restarted the manufacture of Penicillin G, marking India’s most significant re-entry into fermentation-based antibiotic production in nearly two decades.
- India is heavily reliant on Chinese suppliers after production within the country collapsed under price pressure.
- That exposed strategic vulnerabilities in critical antibiotic supply chains.
- There’s significant government backing now—a production linked incentive scheme and a minimum import price.
- India’s annual Penicillin G demand is around 9,000 tonnes. Aurobindo has created capacity of 15,000 tonnes.
- The project is a test case for the government’s attempt to revive pharma manufacturing through incentives, with broader implications for companies looking to compete in global antibiotic markets.