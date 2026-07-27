Australia to Spend $3.2 Billion to Build Up Aukus Shipyard

(Bloomberg) -- Australia intends to plow more funding into a government-run shipyard in preparation for building nuclear-powered submarines, as the nation moves to upgrade its navy and expand domestic shipbuilding capacity.

The government will outlay A$4.6 billion ($3.2 billion) at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in the state of South Australia, Defence Minister Richard Marles announced Friday. That comes on top of A$3.9 billion announced in February.

Advertisement

The money will go to new infrastructure and the training of workers to eventually build submarines under the Aukus agreement with the US and the UK.

The planned submarine construction yard will be 10 times the size of the current shipyard, which is already building surface ships for the navy, according to Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia.

“This investment is another important step in building the sovereign capability Australia will need to build, operate, maintain and sustain our future submarine fleet,” Marles said in a statement.

“The work underway right now at Osborne demonstrates that Aukus is on track and happening now, all while creating opportunities for Australian industry and workers for decades to come.”

Aukus is designed to check China’s military advance in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing’s military power swells alongside its economic strength. Agreed in September 2021, it has two pillars: Australia’s acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines; and trilateral sharing of advanced capabilities including quantum computing, hypersonic and autonomous weapons, and AI.

Advertisement

Australia is in the middle of an unprecedented peacetime military expansion, spending money on new ships, missiles and other weapons, as well as investing in domestic capacity to manufacture and maintain those systems.

As part of that, the government announced last September that it would invest A$12 billion into a separate shipyard near Perth, aiming to build up the capacity so surface ships can be constructed there.

Austal Ltd. has a shipyard in the complex, at which it plans to construct eight heavy landing craft for the military and build up capacity to then build more complex warships such as the Japanese Mogami frigate. That shipyard will also be used to maintain and repair submarines, including the three second-hand nuclear-powered boats that Australia plans to acquire from the US before the Aukus vessels are ready.

Advertisement

(Updates with more details.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.