Auto components maker Interface in talks to sell majority stake at $300 m valuation

MUMBAI: Interface Auto, a manufacturer of auto electronic components, is in the early stages of exploring a majority stake sale that would value the company at up to $300 million ( ₹2,830 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.
MUMBAI: Interface Auto, a manufacturer of auto electronic components, is in the early stages of exploring a majority stake sale that would value the company at up to $300 million ( ₹2,830 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.
EY is advising the company's promoters, and the deal is likely to attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the people added.
EY is advising the company's promoters, and the deal is likely to attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the people added.
“The deal will likely value the company at $250 million to $300 million,” one person said. All the people spoke on condition of anonymity.
Interface and EY did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on the planned stake sale.
The promoters of Interface Auto, which operates the Interface Microsystems brand, have more than five decades of experience in automotive electricals and electronics. The company aims to provide customized and localized solutions to meet the changing demands of customers and the industry's evolving challenges.
Founded in 1984 by Amit Gupta, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Rakesh Kumar, Interface is based in Gurugram with operations in New Delhi. It designs, develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security, automotive LED lighting-printed circuit board assemblies and other items.
Its products include door control modules, tail gate lift modules, power window controllers, engine immobilizers, tire pressure sensors, remote keyless entry, ambient lighting, rear exterior lighting and battery sensors. The company’s financials were not immediately available.
The transaction comes as promoter-owned businesses increasingly turn to private equity investors to accelerate growth, professionalize operations and facilitate succession planning. Investor interest in profitable manufacturing businesses has been rising, driven by the government’s Make-in-India push and the need to create a diversified and resilient supply chain.
Recent investments
Recent deals include Bengaluru-based semiconductor firm Tessolve’s $150 million fundraise led by TPG Growth and Bain Capital’s investment in Aurangabad-based automotive component manufacturer Dhoot Transmission.
Prior to this, Bain announced a strategic partnership in 2024 with RSB Transmissions, a global manufacturer of automotive, construction and off-highway equipment systems.
In the same year, Mint reported on Carlyle’s plans to set up a $400 million platform in India to acquire and merge auto component makers. In 2025, the private equity firm subsequently acquired controlling stakes in Highway Industries Ltd and Roop Automotives Ltd, merging them into an integrated global auto parts platform called Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd.