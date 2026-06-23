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Auto components maker Interface in talks to sell majority stake at $300 m valuation

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
2 min read23 Jun 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Interface Auto develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security.
Interface Auto develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The deal could attract private equity and strategic investors as interest in profitable manufacturing grows amidst changing market demands.

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MUMBAI: Interface Auto, a manufacturer of auto electronic components, is in the early stages of exploring a majority stake sale that would value the company at up to $300 million ( 2,830 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI: Interface Auto, a manufacturer of auto electronic components, is in the early stages of exploring a majority stake sale that would value the company at up to $300 million ( 2,830 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.

EY is advising the company's promoters, and the deal is likely to attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the people added.

EY is advising the company's promoters, and the deal is likely to attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the people added.

“The deal will likely value the company at $250 million to $300 million,” one person said. All the people spoke on condition of anonymity.

Interface and EY did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on the planned stake sale.

Also Read | Auto components maker Chamundi Die Cast seeks up to ₹1,500 crore in PE funding

The promoters of Interface Auto, which operates the Interface Microsystems brand, have more than five decades of experience in automotive electricals and electronics. The company aims to provide customized and localized solutions to meet the changing demands of customers and the industry's evolving challenges.

Founded in 1984 by Amit Gupta, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Rakesh Kumar, Interface is based in Gurugram with operations in New Delhi. It designs, develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security, automotive LED lighting-printed circuit board assemblies and other items.

Its products include door control modules, tail gate lift modules, power window controllers, engine immobilizers, tire pressure sensors, remote keyless entry, ambient lighting, rear exterior lighting and battery sensors. The company’s financials were not immediately available.

The transaction comes as promoter-owned businesses increasingly turn to private equity investors to accelerate growth, professionalize operations and facilitate succession planning. Investor interest in profitable manufacturing businesses has been rising, driven by the government’s Make-in-India push and the need to create a diversified and resilient supply chain.

Also Read | Govt directs sole producer of high-purity urea to raise output for automakers

Recent investments

Recent deals include Bengaluru-based semiconductor firm Tessolve’s $150 million fundraise led by TPG Growth and Bain Capital’s investment in Aurangabad-based automotive component manufacturer Dhoot Transmission.

Prior to this, Bain announced a strategic partnership in 2024 with RSB Transmissions, a global manufacturer of automotive, construction and off-highway equipment systems.

In the same year, Mint reported on Carlyle’s plans to set up a $400 million platform in India to acquire and merge auto component makers. In 2025, the private equity firm subsequently acquired controlling stakes in Highway Industries Ltd and Roop Automotives Ltd, merging them into an integrated global auto parts platform called Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd.

Also Read | Tata, Mahindra deepen AI use in battle for India's auto market
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAuto components maker Interface in talks to sell majority stake at $300 m valuation

Auto components maker Interface in talks to sell majority stake at $300 m valuation

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
2 min read23 Jun 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Interface Auto develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security.
Interface Auto develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The deal could attract private equity and strategic investors as interest in profitable manufacturing grows amidst changing market demands.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Interface Auto, a manufacturer of auto electronic components, is in the early stages of exploring a majority stake sale that would value the company at up to $300 million ( 2,830 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI: Interface Auto, a manufacturer of auto electronic components, is in the early stages of exploring a majority stake sale that would value the company at up to $300 million ( 2,830 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.

EY is advising the company's promoters, and the deal is likely to attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the people added.

EY is advising the company's promoters, and the deal is likely to attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the people added.

“The deal will likely value the company at $250 million to $300 million,” one person said. All the people spoke on condition of anonymity.

Interface and EY did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on the planned stake sale.

Also Read | Auto components maker Chamundi Die Cast seeks up to ₹1,500 crore in PE funding

The promoters of Interface Auto, which operates the Interface Microsystems brand, have more than five decades of experience in automotive electricals and electronics. The company aims to provide customized and localized solutions to meet the changing demands of customers and the industry's evolving challenges.

Founded in 1984 by Amit Gupta, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Rakesh Kumar, Interface is based in Gurugram with operations in New Delhi. It designs, develops and manufactures products across categories such as body and comfort, safety and security, automotive LED lighting-printed circuit board assemblies and other items.

Its products include door control modules, tail gate lift modules, power window controllers, engine immobilizers, tire pressure sensors, remote keyless entry, ambient lighting, rear exterior lighting and battery sensors. The company’s financials were not immediately available.

The transaction comes as promoter-owned businesses increasingly turn to private equity investors to accelerate growth, professionalize operations and facilitate succession planning. Investor interest in profitable manufacturing businesses has been rising, driven by the government’s Make-in-India push and the need to create a diversified and resilient supply chain.

Also Read | Govt directs sole producer of high-purity urea to raise output for automakers

Recent investments

Recent deals include Bengaluru-based semiconductor firm Tessolve’s $150 million fundraise led by TPG Growth and Bain Capital’s investment in Aurangabad-based automotive component manufacturer Dhoot Transmission.

Prior to this, Bain announced a strategic partnership in 2024 with RSB Transmissions, a global manufacturer of automotive, construction and off-highway equipment systems.

In the same year, Mint reported on Carlyle’s plans to set up a $400 million platform in India to acquire and merge auto component makers. In 2025, the private equity firm subsequently acquired controlling stakes in Highway Industries Ltd and Roop Automotives Ltd, merging them into an integrated global auto parts platform called Highway Roop Precision Technologies Ltd.

Also Read | Tata, Mahindra deepen AI use in battle for India's auto market
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAuto components maker Interface in talks to sell majority stake at $300 m valuation
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