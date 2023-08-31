Auto firms look to speed up as festive season kicks off4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Passenger vehicle sales may cross the 1-million unit mark this festive season for the first time
NEW DELHI : As India’s annual festive season takes off with the 10-day Onam festival, hopes are high at the country’s automobile manufacturers, at a time of rising rural sentiments and fading supply chain woes. Sales of both passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers are expected to be significantly higher this year, according to industry executives.