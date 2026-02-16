When carmakers are racing ahead, can parts makers be far behind?
Summary
The need for supplier capacity expansion comes as the automakers themselves look to expand their factories. The country’s top four carmakers, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata Motors, are set to add more than 2 million units of capacity in the next four years.
India's top auto part makers are rushing to add more capacity, after the September cut in goods and services tax (GST) sparked a scramble for cars, scooters and sport utility vehicles.
