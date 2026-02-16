When carmakers are racing ahead, can parts makers be far behind?

The need for supplier capacity expansion comes as the automakers themselves look to expand their factories. The country’s top four carmakers, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and Tata Motors PV, are set to cumulatively add more than 2 million units of capacity in the next four years. Over 3.7 million cars and 17.8 million two-wheelers were sold in India till the end of January this financial year, a growth of 6% and 8% respectively, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.