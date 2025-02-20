Companies
Automotive ER&D firms struggle as Trump's tariffs, Chinese carmakers disrupt global markets
SummaryGrowth at Indian mid-cap ER&D firms slowed in FY25's first nine months, with LTTS, KPIT, Cyient, and Tata Elxsi struggling due to challenges from Chinese competitors and new tariffs. Revenue growth was significantly lower compared to previous periods, impacting share prices and employee headcount.
Growth at Indian mid-cap engineering, research and development (ER&D) companies slowed in the first nine months of FY25 as the world's largest carmakers faced challenges from Chinese rivals and braced for additional tariffs on imported components.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more