India’s solar self-reliance: Avaada targets full domestic production of solar components
India’s solar module production assembles cells from polysilicon, processed into ingots and wafers. Despite growth in modules and cells, India still lacks major wafer, ingot, and polysilicon producers, keeping the supply chain reliant on China.
New Delhi: Avaada Electro, the solar module manufacturing arm of the Avaada Group, plans to start manufacturing the entire chain of solar components and equipment domestically, starting in FY28, as India focuses on local production to reduce dependence on imports, chairman Vineet Mittal said in an interview.