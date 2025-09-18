In five years, independent directors' fees have doubled. This is how.
Summary
Strong profit growth, more board meetings, regulatory mandates, global benchmarking and a push for better governance are driving demand for independent directors, and consequently, their compensation.
India's top companies have more than doubled the fees paid to independent directors over the past five years, a new study shows, as firms seek to boost governance and attract global talent.
