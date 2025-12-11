Axis AMC to launch ₹2,000 crore private credit fund as demand surges
Fund III will target an initial corpus of ₹1,000 crore, with a green-shoe option of another ₹1,000 crore.
MUMBAI: Axis Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to launch its third private credit alternative investment fund (AIF) next week, aiming to raise up to ₹2,000 crore, a senior executive told Mint. The move comes as the fund house looks to scale sharply in a private-credit market that is drawing record interest even as traditional lenders pull back.