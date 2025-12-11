Axis AMC to launch ₹2,000 crore private credit fund as demand surges

Axis AMC is India’s eighth-largest mutual fund house with assets under management (AUM) of about ₹3.7 trillion, of which roughly ₹2.1 trillion is in equities and ₹1.2 trillion in fixed income as of November. The fund house entered the alternatives business in 2019 and now manages nearly ₹7,000 crore across its AIFs, portfolio management services, private credit and private equity strategies.