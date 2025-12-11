Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Axis AMC to launch 2,000 crore private credit fund as demand surges

Mansi Verma

Fund III will target an initial corpus of 1,000 crore, with a green-shoe option of another 1,000 crore.

With its previous fund fully deployed, Axis is moving fast to capture the momentum in structured credit.
Gift this article

MUMBAI: Axis Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to launch its third private credit alternative investment fund (AIF) next week, aiming to raise up to 2,000 crore, a senior executive told Mint. The move comes as the fund house looks to scale sharply in a private-credit market that is drawing record interest even as traditional lenders pull back.

“We are launching the fund next week and expect the first close by end-February," said Nachiket Naik, head of structured credit at Axis AMC. “This fund will be double the size of the previous one because we see adequate demand and a strong pipeline."

With its previous fund fully deployed, Axis is moving fast to capture the momentum in structured credit. Private-credit deployment in India hit $9 billion across 79 deals above $10 million in the first half of 2025, a 53% jump from a year earlier, according to an August EY report. Stable rate expectations and widening financing gaps in infrastructure and real estate helped lift activity.

Globally, the private credit market exceeds $3 trillion, EY estimated, while PwC pegged India’s market at roughly $10 billion in deal size in 2024, with assets under management at around $25 billion.

Axis AMC is India’s eighth-largest mutual fund house with assets under management (AUM) of about 3.7 trillion, of which roughly 2.1 trillion is in equities and 1.2 trillion in fixed income as of November. The fund house entered the alternatives business in 2019 and now manages nearly 7,000 crore across its AIFs, portfolio management services, private credit and private equity strategies.

Axis' Fund III will target an initial corpus of 1,000 crore with a green-shoe option for another 1,000 crore. Axis launched its last credit vehicle in mid-2023 with a target of around 1,250 crore and closed it at 740 crore.

“The last fund, 740 crore, has been almost fully deployed and is running returns in line with the promised ~14%," Naik said, adding that he expects similar performance from the new vehicle.

Average ticket sizes will rise from 60-65 crore to about 125 crore in the new fund, underscoring the push toward larger mid-market deals at a time when competition has intensified. India’s private-credit market is in its busiest phase yet, with a wave of new entrants stepping up fundraising and established players accelerating deployments.

Naik said financing gaps are widening as companies seek more flexible capital. “Single-A and triple-B companies traditionally went to NBFCs (non-banking finance companies), but NBFCs today don’t have the capital to grow their corporate books. That’s leaving a large unaddressed space with higher demand and shrinking supply," he said.

“The private credit ecosystem in India has evolved from a niche alternative into a vibrant, mainstream part of the capital stack drawing both domestic pools and global managers and prompting asset managers, insurers and non-bank lenders to build dedicated capabilities. As a result, it is increasingly used by investment firms as a deliberate diversification sleeve alongside equity and public debt," said Ketan Mukhija Partner, co head of PE & VC Practice, Kochhar & Co.

Axis plans to continue focusing on conventional mid-market manufacturing and industrial businesses while selectively deploying in passive infrastructure themes such as renewables, warehousing and data centres.

The fund will remain away from NBFCs and new-age businesses, which Naik said are showing early signs of stress, especially in unsecured lending. “AMC-owned credit funds, including ours, largely play in the 13-14% space because institutional investors prefer moderate risk with predictable accruals," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a correspondent at Mint, writing about the Indian tech and startup ecosystem, with a focus on edtech and fintech. Her coverage spans new-age businesses and their funding landscape, including private equity and venture capital. Previously, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she wrote about the startup ecosystem with a focus on edtech businesses and the evolving world of jobs. She holds a master's degree in Journalism from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.
