Axis Bank to fast-track Axis Finance divestment amid regulatory pressures

Mumbai: Axis Bank is expediting its plans to divest its stake in its non-banking subsidiary, Axis Finance, through a listing or by bringing in a strategic partner.

Regulatory constraints influence the decision, mandating banks to maintain a clear separation from their subsidiaries and limiting continual capital infusions, managing director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said in an interview with Mint.

"It is part of our strategy, and perhaps we may do it earlier than planned. A clear indication from the regulator is that if you can do a particular business in the bank, you should not be doing the business in a subsidiary. If you want to do that, then there should be a complete arm's length relationship," said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry also acknowledged that continual capital injections into non-banking subsidiaries may not be viable in the long term "At some stage in future, if it has to grow, it will have to raise external capital. We don’t necessarily have to list; we can even look at strategic partners to join us," he added.

Axis Finance reported a 26% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹154 crore in the June quarter. Axis Finance is a much smaller segment than HDFC Bank's subsidiary HDB Financial, which is preparing to get listed.

At the end of June, Axis Finance's assets under management stood at ₹34,104 crore, as against HDB Financial's loan book of ₹95,600 crore.

Vision for Axis Bank: From No. 3 to No. 1

Chaudhry, who will complete five years at the helm of Axis Bank in December, is awaiting RBI's approval for his next term. The board has already given him the approval to continue for three more years until 2027.

His vision is to propel the bank from its current No. 3 position to the top, though he has not set a specific timeline. He emphasized that Axis Bank already leads in several business segments and is focusing on three areas: improving customer service, expanding its rural loan portfolio, and driving digital innovation.

The bank has launched ‘Sparsh’ an initiative for driving customer satisfaction, where bank officials at could listen to recorded calls of customers at their branches and understand their concerns.

There are many businesses where we have changed our ranking from being number three or four to around number one and two, but there are still enough businesses where our ranking remains number three and number four.

"We have reached a certain point. We have delivered a lot of things that we decided on and come a long way. When I came in, I had made a statement that I had not come here just to remain as a number three player. We need to start looking at how we can get to number one and number two in various businesses," said Chaudhry.

"There are many businesses where we have changed our ranking from being number three or four to around number one and two, but there are still enough businesses where our ranking remains number three and number four. And again, I don't mean just in terms of size, I mean in terms of profitability, brand image, impact in the marketplace, perception of customers, and so on," he added.

Chaudhry was, however, quick to clarify that he is not looking to leapfrog into the No. 1 spot by going the inorganic route. The bank had just concluded the integration of Citibank's retail arm with itself in July this year.

He is neither convinced about acquiring a microfinance company to grow the rural loan book, owing to the cost structure. Two years ago, the bank had explored talks with Spandan Sphoorty Financial for a takeover, but the talks fell through due to valuation issues.

“Many of these institutions are driven by founders or a set of people who have brought the business from almost nothing to where it is today. They have their own culture, which might not necessarily match that of Axis."

"Secondly, how do you keep the management of the founder incentivized to continue to run it, add value to it, look at a growth path for the next decade and plan beyond? And third, under what structure do you acquire it? Because you can look at some of the private sector banks, I think over a period, they had to bring a lot of the stuff from the MFI into the bank. So, the cost structure has changed. In that case, you might as well create an MFI business internally," he explained.

Chaudhry is also not keen on listing the bank's other subsidiaries –Axis Mutual Fund or Axis Securities– as he believes it wouldn't have much impact on the bank's capital base.

The bank is also not looking to increase its stake in Max Life to 51% from 20% currently. The bank's core equity capital stood lower at 14.06% at the end of June compared to ICICI Bank's Tier 1 capital of 15.6% and HDFC Bank's capital of 16.8%.

That said, Axis Bank has managed an 18% return on assets (ROE) over the last five years, a target Chaudhry had set at the time of joining. Analysts baulked at the idea of how the bank's ROE could increase from 2.5% in 2019 to 18%.

"18% is a good benchmark. So, we will stick to it for some time. Because if we aim for more, then maybe we will stop investing back in the business. We've been telling our shareholders that if we are meeting the 18% target, and let's say, even if our cost to revenue is slightly higher, I'm investing for the future, and that’s very important in a growth market like India," he said.

The bank's share price has jumped by 83% over the last five years and its marketcap has surged 121%. Currently, the shares are trading at ₹1,173.10 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.7% from the previous close.

18% is a good benchmark. So, we will stick to it for some time. Because if we aim for more, then maybe we will stop investing back in the business.

Like other banks, Axis Bank also faces three big challenges going forward - rising credit cost or the amount of provisions banks have to make for loan losses, sluggish deposit growth and rising attrition.

Axis Bank had seen its credit cost increase to 1.19% in the first quarter from 0.68% in the fourth quarter partly due to rising slippages in the unsecured loan book.

"See, the credit cycle was at its lowest a couple of quarters back. It is in nature of things that it will rise. Some of it is very clearly showing up in numbers. If you look at the numbers, there is an increase in credit costs across the system, especially coming from the unsecured side. Will it go back to the historical average very soon, and will it play out over a long period of time? I suspect not. Most of the large banks have built better controls and more granular lending businesses, so I think we will see a rise in credit cost, but it will settle at a lower average than before," he said.

While analysts acknowledge the performance of Chaudhry in turning around the bank over the last five years, they remain sceptical of whether it will break into the big league very soon.

"Since taking the helm, Chaudhry has delivered an impressive 18% ROE, bringing much-needed stability to the bank. However, the road to becoming the No. 1 player presents a more formidable challenge," said Asutosh Mishra, head of institutional research, Ashika Stock Broking.

“With his successful track record at Axis Bank, all eyes are on how he will steer this journey. The competitive landscape has evolved, especially with the HDFC Bank merger, ICICI Bank’s strengthened position, and PSU banks emerging as more formidable contenders."

Also Read: Axis Bank's unthinkable move: A credit card you just can't buy