Axis Bank names Neeraj Gambhir as Executive Director for a 3-year term

Axis Bank has appointed Neeraj Gambhir as Executive Director for a three-year term, the lender informed in an exchange filing on Friday, July 18, 2025. Gambhir will take charge as the Executive Director from August 4, 2025 onwards or the date when the Reserve Bank of India approves his appointment.

“This is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (“the Bank”) at its meeting held today, i.e. July 18, 2025, has approved the appointment of Neeraj Gambhir (DIN: 00257375) as a Wholetime Director, designated as “Executive Director” of the Bank,” the company told the exchanges.

Apart from the appointment of Neeraj Gambhir, the bank also announced that Arjun Chowdry, the Group Executive for Affluent Banking, Cards, Payments, and Retail Lending, has resigned to pursue an entrepreneurial career. His resignation will be effective from August 31, 2025.

Who is Neeraj Gambhir? Neeraj Gambhir, aged 52, has been the Group Executive responsible for Treasury, Markets, and Wholesale Banking products at Axis Bank since May 2020. With over three decades of experience in India’s financial sector, Gambhir held positions in both major domestic and international banking and financial services organisations.

He has also served as a Managing Director with Nomura, India, leading their Fixed Income business. Prior to that, Gambhir was a Managing Director with Lehman Brothers, India, overseeing their credit business in the country.

He currently serves on SEBI’s Advisory Committees for Mutual Funds and Corporate Bonds and Securitisation (COBOSAC) and is a member of the Governing Board of the Corporate Debt Markets Development Fund set up by the market regulator.

Gambhir is a board member of Axis Asset Management Company Limited, chairs the Board of Axis Pension Fund Management Limited, is the Vice Chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India, and is also a member of the Board of the Ind Fx Code Participants Association.