Axis Max Life sees margin gains holding firm as product mix settles

On protection products, Madan said the shift to a lower goods and services tax (GST) rate did more for demand than the industry had expected—less because customers calculated the exact savings, and more because it made sales pitches far simpler. "The customer simply asks, ‘what has become cheaper, how much has it become cheaper’," he said, adding that protection numbers across the industry rose after the change. In September 2025, the government exempted retail term and health insurance policies from GST to make insurance more affordable and to drive penetration.